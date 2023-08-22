Indian Air Force shows strategic airlift of Garud special forces, Squadron leader speaks

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday (August 22) displayed strategic airlift of Garud special forces, specialized weapons, equipment, taking off and landing of AN-32 aircraft, advanced light helicopter and also Sukhoi-30 at Jorhat Air Force station in Assam. It also inducted a Sukhoi-30 squadron at Jorhat Air force station in line with capacity-building in the eastern theatre.

In conversation with news agency ANI, Squadron leader Deepak Gurjar spoke about the Sukhoi-30 aircraft. “This aircraft (Sukhoi) is being manufactured in India and our HAL is manufacturing it. The weapons inside this aircraft are excellent, effective and sufficient to tackle any rival aircraft.”

Flight Lieutenant Pratishtha Singh threw light on the induction of women in the Indian Air Force. “With the induction of Agniveer, we have an induction of women also in the Indian Air Force and I would truly encourage that. There’s nothing better than serving the nation. Since the literacy rate has increased, simultaneously the rate of women induction in the Air Force has also increased.”

Notably, the Indian Air Force recently conducted successful trials of the Heavy Drop System from a cargo aircraft.

According to the officials, the Heavy Drop system is designed and developed by a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The trial of the system has been completed in partnership with Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment towards achieving self-reliance in the military sector," IAF officials said.