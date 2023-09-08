Indian Air Force Takes Strategic Hiatus In Ex-Trishul Ahead Of G20 Summit

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced a temporary operational pause in Exercise Trishul, a vital training endeavour in the northern sector along the borders with China and Pakistan. Fighter aircraft will remain grounded from September 7 to September 10, IAF officials confirmed. This suspension, however, pertains solely to the aircraft involved in Exercise Trishul, with routine flying operations and Combat air patrol will continue as usual.

AWACS deployed for airspace vigilance

During this hiatus, the IAF will deploy its PHALCON AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft to vigilantly monitor the country's airspace. This move is particularly aimed at safeguarding the airspace over the national capital region in preparation for the upcoming G-20 summit to be held from September 9-10.

Comprehensive spectrum of air assets

Exercise Trishul encompasses a comprehensive spectrum of air assets, including the Rafale, Mirage 2000, and the Su-30MKI fighter jets, along with heavy-lift transport aircraft and a complement of helicopters, including the Chinooks and Apaches. The Garud Special Forces are actively participating in the drills, showcasing a ‘seamless’ integration of all facets of air power.

Assessing combat capabilities

Exercise Trishul marks one of the largest air exercises conducted by the IAF in recent times. "All key platforms of the Western Air Command, as well as assets from other commands, will be deployed for the drills," revealed one of the sources. Evaluating combat capabilities and assessing various operational dimensions. The expansive operation spans territories in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, and Punjab, ultimately demonstrating the IAF's commitment to maintaining air superiority and readiness in the region.

Ex-Trishul and Shaheen X: Assessing regional air capabilities

Exercise Trishul also coincides with China and Pakistan's joint air training, "Shaheen X," which includes Pakistan's J-10CP fighters for the first time. Beyond Trishul, the IAF is actively participating in the Bright Star exercise in Egypt, a significant multilateral event involving over 34 countries, including Pakistan. India's MiG-29 UPGs will demonstrate their capabilities alongside Pakistan's Chinese JF-17 aircraft.

Securing Delhi's skies for the G20 summit

In preparation for the largest G20 Summit to date, with more than 43 delegates attending, the IAF is engaged in protecting the skies of the national capital. This involves the deployment of frontline fighter jets, radars, anti-drone systems, and surface-to-air missiles as part of its elaborate efforts to secure the skies of Delhi and neighbouring regions. The IAF has already established a dedicated Operations Direction Centre (ODC) to coordinate various aspects of the arrangements with concerned security agencies.