Why The Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day Float Is A Gamechanger

A deeply meaningful Indian Air Force Tableau represented the rise and rise of India's technology, along with its economic prowess, on Sunday at the Republic Day parade.

Among the various battalions, floats, heavy equipment, artillery and firepower on display at the iconic event at Rajpath, the IAF demonstrated its modernisation intent, showcasing what the air force of the not-so-distant future could look like.

LIVE | Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade begins in Delhi, India's military might on display

The float, in one go, contained five systems that could form the backbone of India's air-superiority for the foreseeable future, and was also followed by one particular high-profile system that would give India the edge in space.

The float - themed 'Cutting Edge' - contained scale models of the following:

Tejas LCA: The HAL-made Tejas Light Combat Aircraft had been long-in-development, but over the last few years has come a long way, to a point where it is poised for induction into the Air Force en masse, with orders from foreign countries also likely.

LCH: The HAL Light Combat Helicopter has similarly been ordered by both the Air Force and Army after completing a significant period of development.

As per HAL, "LCH with a narrow fuselage has pilot and co-pilot/gunner in tandem configuration incorporating a number of stealth features, Armour protection, Night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability."

READ | Raj Thackeray wishes immortality upon India with stunning picture, on Republic Day 2020

Astra missile system: The Astra air-to-air missile system developed by DRDO is the first of its kind in India, with advanced guidance and homing technology, likely to pose a threat to any ill-intending aerial opponent.

Akash missile system: Similarly, the surface-to-air Akash missile system, with each battery containing 4 warheads, is capable of knocking down enemy aircraft from the skies

Rafale: The only fully-foreign made component of this mighty arsenal - the Rafale MMRCA - is made by France's Dassault Aviation and is among the most advanced fighter jets in the world, with India poised to get to squadrons, with the first few fighters being inducted recently.

The subsequent float featured the A-SAT, which was tested by India in March 2019 as part of Mission Shakti, making India only the fourth country to successfully test a weapon that can knock-out a threat in space.

The floats passed through Rajpath before PM Modi, President Kovind, chief guest Jair Bolsonaro and other dignitaries as the country celebrated 71 years of the Constitution of India coming into force.

WATCH: 17,000-ft-high & at -20°C, ITBP Jawans celebrate Republic Day undaunted