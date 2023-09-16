Indian Air Force’s First C-295 Transport Aircraft Takes Off For India From Spain

India’s first C-295 transport aircraft eventually took off from Spain on Saturday and is on its way to India. The transport aircraft, which will land in Gujarat’s Vadodara in the next few days, is being flown by Indian Air Force Group Captain PS Negi. Earlier. The C-295 aircraft was officially received by IAF Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at a formal handing over ceremony in Spain’s Seville from Airbus on September 13th.

According to an IAF official, before landing at the airport in Vadodara, the aircraft will make stopovers in various countries, including Malta, Egypt and Bahrain. It is being considered as a significant step towards building an aerospace ecosystem in India.

Reports suggest that the aircraft is capable of flying at a maximum speed of 480 Kmph along with a capacity of 5-10 tonnes. The aircraft is capable of carrying up to 71 personnel or 45 paratroopers and has a rear ramp door, which will help in quick para-dropping of troops and cargo. The aircraft will also be manufactured in India.

40 aircrafts out of 56 will be manufactured in Vadodara

The IAF chief received the first C-295 transport aircraft on September 13th, two years after India sealed a deal with Airbus Defence and Space at Rs 21,935 crore in the year 2021 to procure 56 jets. As per information, 40 aircrafts out of the 56, will be manufactured in Vadodara as a joint venture between Airbus and an Indian private defence manufacturing company.

Earlier, while taking the handover of the first C-295 transport aircraft in the southern Spanish City of Seville, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari expressed his happiness by terming the occasion as a momentous day for the Indian Air Force. "It is a momentous day for us, for the IAF in particular and a nation as a whole to be receiving the first aircraft which marks the beginning of a new era, wherein we will be manufacturing 40 of these aircraft in India. This starts a new era, where we will be manufacturing military aircraft in India."

#WATCH | IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on receiving delivery of the first C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus in Spain



"It is a major milestone not only for IAF but for the whole country. This is for two reasons - first, for IAF it improves our tactical airlift… pic.twitter.com/RDCUDjAkgI — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

The Indian Air Force chief also flew the aircraft after receiving it in Spain. The aircraft will be inducted officially in India at a ceremony at Hindon Airbase on September 25th.

IAF Chief Chaudhari also pointed out, "IAF order was for 56 aircraft. There is also a requirement for aircraft by the Coast Guard, Home Ministry and in future by the Indian Navy. The numbers may go well beyond 56."

"It gives a tremendous boost to the capability of moving our forces to the frontline when required," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari further added.