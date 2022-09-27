Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Puts Up Stunning Air Show In Guwahati

The Indian Air Force's famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) put up a breathtaking show in the skies over Guwahati on Tuesday, September 27. The ceremony was held at the Lachit Ghat in Assam.

Popularly known as the IAF Ambassadors, Surya Kiran is an aerobatics demonstration squad of the Indian Air Force. One of the few nine-aircraft formation aerobatic teams in the world, the squad possesses a special classification.

The unit is currently stationed at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. Notably, Wing Commander Rupam Bardoloi, who hails from Guwahati, is also a member of the unit.

The goal of the aerobatic display is to highlight the professionalism and talent of IAF pilots while also instilling a feeling of patriotism in the nation's youngsters.

The SKAT was established in 1996 and is part of the IAF's 52nd Squadron. Since then, the crew has performed additional demonstrations, typically using nine aircraft.

The squadron was headquartered at the Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka and until 2011 consisted of HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk.2 military trainer aircraft. The team was put on hold in February 2011 and resumed operations in 2017 with Hawk Mk-132 aircraft. The Hawk Mk132 was created by British Aerospace, and manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Suryakiran Aerobatic Show in Odisha

On September 18, the SKAT performed a breathtaking air show at Blue Flag Beach in Odisha's Puri. Nine aircraft staged the airshow while circling over the holy city.

