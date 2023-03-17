Indian Airforce And Korean Airforce Members Interact As Exercise Desert Flag Ends

A multilateral air exercise Desert Flag concluded on Friday and the members of the Korean airforce interacted with the members of the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent. The IAF participated with 5 LCA Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The visitors were also given an overview of the supersonic combat aircraft LCA Tejas.



The official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force tweeted “#DiplomatsinFlightSuits As #Exercisedesertflag comes to a close, our partners from the Korean Air Force interacted with the members of the #IAF contingent. The visitors were also given an overview of the LCA Tejas." The main aim of this exercise is to participate in diverse engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces.

About Desert Flag

Notably, the Indian Air Force contingent comprises 110 air warriors at the Al Dafra base of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They will be participating in the exercise Desert Flag-VIII. The air exercise which took place from February 27-March 17 is the first time that indigenous aircraft of the Indian air force participated in an international flying exercise outside India.



Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise. In this exercise, Air forces from different countries participated. These are UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, The Republic of Korea, and the United States.



This exercise provided the Indian Air force to learn from its counterparts and enhance its operational preparedness. This allowed sharing of technology and learning skills and better operational preparedness. This helped the Indian Air Force maintain good relations with the participating countries.



This interaction between the Indian and Korean airforce will help them in diverse engagements and learn from the best practices of each other’s air forces for better coordination and sharing of important knowledge about battle tactics for futuristic warfare with the participant nations.



About LCA Tejas

It is a 4.5 generation single engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter aircraft. It is designed by the Aeronautical development agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. Its top speed is 2,205 Km/hr, has a range of 3000 km, and uses Turbofan, a General electric F404 engine.