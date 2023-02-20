Indian Ambassador To UAE Visits Brahmos Aerospace Stall At IDEX Exhibition

Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir visited the Brahmos aerospace stall at the iDEX defence exhibition. The Indian envoy was briefed on the projects undertaken by the Indo-Russian joint venture company and its efforts towards promoting exports by Brahmos chief AD Rane. UAE Deputy Prime Minister Mansour Bin Zayed also visited the exhibition on the first day of its opening on Monday, February 20.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on February 15 said that the defence ministry had approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from iDEX start-ups and MSME. Singh added that it has been decided to increase the grants given so far to encourage new entrepreneurs in the development of large projects, which will also boost the research and procurement of local comapnies.

The grants will also help in indigenization of defence equipment for the armed forces of the country which will help in the development of new technology in the country and the Indian armed forces will have modern weapons to fight.

The Defence India startup challenge was first launched in 2018. It was launched by the defence innovation organization with support from the Department Of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. It was for the innovations for defence excellence (iDEX) scheme of the defence ministry.

The Ministry of Defence initiated the iDEX framework to encourage indigenous innovation in defence and aerospace. The agency in line with Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative provides financial grants, supports startups, MSMEs, R&D institutions, academia and individual innovators and facilitates procurement of their products. This will help smaller companies compete with large companies.

Singh said that iDEX has been awarded the PM Award under the innovation category. If the business of iDEX winners expands, lakhs of people will get employment in the country. iDEX has so far helped homegrown technologies to develop and move forward in the field of defence and aerospace production which will help reduce Imports from other nations and use indigenous products.