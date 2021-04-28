Indian-American Doctors Set-up Free Consultancy To Help COVID Patients In India Via Zoom

As the world comes forward to help India amid the second COVID wave, a group of Indian-American doctors who hail from Bihar and Jharkhand have extended their support in the nation's fight against COVID. These Indian origin doctors have launched a helpline number in order to provide free health consultations to the people suffering from the infection. America-based Indian-origin, Dr Avinash Gupta, BJANA President spoke exclusively to Republic on the new initiative. He advised patients to take up home treatment in less urgent cases and not overburden the Health care system and strictly follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

How did you come up with this consultancy group?

"We have a large Indian diaspora living in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area. Every day we have been hearing about the number of cases & deaths rising in the country and a number of families are getting affected. Last year in America, we went through a similar situation which India is facing now. Being far away from our motherland, we thought we have to do something and this is the best we can do. We have scheduled a Zoom call, every day from 7 am to 8:30 am in the morning (9 PM in the US). We give free advice to the patient or their relatives," said Dr Gupta.

How are you advertising about the Initiative?

Dr Gupta stated, "we have been advertising about our initiative on social media-- Facebook, Whatsapp and also I among other Doctors have friends and family back home-- this is how they are reaching us and booking an appointment for the zoom call. In a single session, we have 10 doctors and then we get into a breakout room with one patient each and they can discuss their case privately. Mostly, the patients are worried about the right treatment. In India, people are not able to get hold of Doctors as the health workers are overworking and that's why we decided to pitch in-- suggesting to them what to do, when to visit Hospitals so that it doesn't overburden the Healthcare system".

What steps need to be taken by COVID Positive patients?

The first thing we tell them is 'Do Not Panic' as this is the disease in which 85% of people will recover without going to Hospital so we are promoting Home Treatment.

We advise them if they experience loss of taste & smell, fever and if they have come in contact with the COVID patient they should go for the testing and while they are waiting for the results we ask them to increase their immunity by taking vitamins and steam inhalation, yoga.

Once the test results come, they should contact their Doctors and start the treatment with a regular Oxygen check, which is mandatory. Just because the RT-PCR results are positive it doesn't mean they have to get admitted to Hospitals. We also asked them not to run behind expensive drugs like Remdesivir because only two things are working at this time-- blood thinners and steroids. This disease consists of Thrombosis which is blood clotting and Inflammation as evidence by high CRP & D-Dimer.

What can be done for the prevention of the virus?

Dr Gupta said, "the virus can be prevented by wearing a mask, maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, constant washing of hands and since last year, we have been telling to avoid large crowds. Now that we have vaccinations, everybody should get vaccinated as soon as possible. In the meantime, people should not panic and encourage Home treatment. Only 10 to 15% of people will need to get admitted to Hospitals and only 5% of patient will need ICU. Hence, there is no need to burden the Health care system".

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld)