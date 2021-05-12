Indian-American Dr. Boparai Returns To Amritsar To Assist In India's COVID-19 Fight

The Indian-American Dr. Harmandeep Singh Boparai, who has decided to return to his roots in India as the country fights the challenge of COVID-19. Dr. Boparai was earlier working as a frontline worker in the United States and now the doctor is assisting hospitals in his hometown, Amritsar. The doctor spoke about how difficult it was for all the frontline workers since last year.

The doctor also added that some retired doctors came back to service and even lost their lives while serving peopl4e.

"It has been a very tough year for frontline workers worldwide. During the first wave we did not know the intensity of the virus, we were caught unaware as we did not know enough about covid, and were also far from vaccine. It is because of the joint efforts of very brave and dedicated souls that we are here. We were able to make an impact as we worked long hours. We also lost some people who gave up their retirement," added Dr. Harmandeep Singh Boparai.

The doctor further added that every frontline worker has worked very hard. Moreover, there is also mental, fatigue, and mental trauma that comes which needs to be taken care of added Dr. Harmandeep. He is helping Punjab with things and protocols that was were learned in the US and trying to build capacity both for surge and anything else that has come forward.

While talking about what made him stay in India, the doctor added that he was visiting India last month and had no idea that the situation will get so bad. He mentioned that currently India requires help and he is here to provide that.

Great efforts from the administration

When asked about his personal experience while dealing with the situation, Dr. Harmandeep Singh Boparai added that his hometown administration has been taking great efforts to combat the crisis. However, there have been several sad stories of fatalities as well, as per the doctor. He further highlighted that when a person gets infected, the effect is seen in family and society as well that also needs to be taken care of.

He also mentioned that now the oxygen supply has been consistent in hospitals.

"There have been very sad stories even if one life is lost. But there has been a great effort from the administration of my home city to streamline the situation and now the oxygen supply is pretty consistent from last many days for hospitals. Both society and family and not just for the one suffering from COVID gets affected so it has been a challenge to take care of family members whose loved ones are suffering both in New York and here," said Dr. Harmandeep Singh Boparai.

New US administration took massive vaccination campaign

While talking about the drive-in US, the doctor said that the new administration took up a massive campaign and in some parts, a major percentage of people have been vaccinated. However, he pointed out that in some parts people still hesitate to take the vaccine for which the administration is working on.

While talking about India, the doctor opined that the country is the "pharmacy of the world" and can vaccinate maximum people. He also expressed his happiness as people above the age of 18 are now getting vaccinated. He concluded with a message of "simplest most effective" that can help us to get out of this situation and it includes basic COVID-19 protocols- wearing masks, no social gathering, and washing hands from time to time.