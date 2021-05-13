Indian-American Economist Says 'country Must Work On Two Fronts- Precaution & Vaccination'

As the country continues to grapple with the dreaded second wave of the COVID-19, Indian-American economist and a professor of economics at Columbia University Arvind Panagariya in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Thursday asserted that the country needs to work at both the fronts- on strengthening the health infrastructure as well as on urging the people to adhere to COVID norms, including wearing a mask at all times.

He stated, "We are a country with a large population, and vaccinating the entire country is a very serious challenge so what we have to do is work on both fronts- we need to strengthen the health infrastructure and also tell our people to wear masks to minimize the exposure." Having said that, he highlighted that the cases are at a peak today because people also let their guards down, and reiterated, "We have to work on all fronts until vaccination is done."

He also took the opportunity to address the debate that has been going between the centre and the state government in relation to vaccine procurement from foreign manufacturers. Talking about the same, he said, ''A certain degree of centralization is required. In the case of small orders, the state government directly contacting the manufacturers is fine, but for placing orders in bulk, it is always desirable for the central government to go forward. He highlighted that India earlier was working on this pattern, but stopped when there began coming demands for decentralization by the state.''

"Once you have enough vaccine it is fine, but right now, a certain degree of centralization is needed," he added.

COVID situation in India

On Thursday, India registered 3,62,727 new infections and 4,120 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,37,03,665 and the death toll to 2,58,317, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 percent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 83.26 percent. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 percent of the total infections, as per Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, as per the reports of the Union Health Ministry of Wednesday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.70 crore. It said 4,17,321 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

(Credit-PTI)