Indian-American Foundation In US To Send 50 Ventilators To Aid India's Fight Against COVID

The US India Chamber of Commerce (USICOC) Foundation has assured COVID-hit India of sending ventilators and other medical equipment to fight the current crisis. The foundation made arrangements for the export of 20 ventilators on Tuesday and preparations for 30 more are underway. Hospitals in India will be equipped with these supplies through the Indian Red Cross Society in New Delhi.

The USICOC in its statement said that these ventilators are tested and are used by several countries in the world. The Indian-American population of Texas contributed to the Chambers of Commerce, which generally helps with trade between the two countries. This time it is extending support to help India fight the COVID crisis. The team consists of the president of the USICOC DFW, Neel Gonuguntla, founding secretary and executive director of Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston (IACCGH), Jagdip Ahluwalia, and founding chairman of the USICOC, Padma Sri Ashok Mago who raised funds from the Indian-American community for medical supplies including oxygen cylinders, concentrators, generators and ventilators to India.

Moreover, Jagdip Ahluwalia added that coordination with several other organizations, hospitals, medical schools, and government outfits is going on for further support.

“We are happy to help India in every way that we can during this time of extreme need," added Ashok Mago.

While speaking on how the operations are getting conducted Ahluwalia said that the Consul General of India in Houston, Aseem Mahajan, has been overlooking and facilitating the logistics part. While Gonuguntla further mentioned that several entities including DFW International Airport, PGL Logistics, American Airlines, and others, came together with empathy and genuine concern for India.

USICOC Foundation

The non-profit organization, USICOC, was founded in 2008 by members of the US India Chamber of Commerce. The foundation came into existence intending to back community drives throughout North Texas and to support Indian projects that are coordinated with the foundation’s initiatives.

India is currently in a dire need of medical equipment as the caseload on hospitals is on a rise. There have been several cases of fatalities that are caused due to unavailability of resources. Apart from the US, several other countries have extended support to India.