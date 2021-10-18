Last Updated:

Indian-American Scientist Gets Lifetime Achievement Award For Bolstering Defence Ties

General Atomics CE Dr Vivek Lall received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Dubai for his "outstanding vision, dedication and success." Read details here.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Vivek Lall

Image: ANI


Chief Executive (CE) of General Atomics Global Corporation Dr Vivek Lall received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ritossa Family Summits in Dubai recently for his "outstanding vision, dedication and success" in bolstering India-US ties, PTI reported.

Chairman of the Ritossa Family Office, headquartered in Dubai, Sir Antony Ritossa presented the award to Dr Lall. "Your lifetime achievement award is well deserved and I congratulate you on your many accomplishments which are making our world a much better place. I look forward to hearing more as you continue to make waves around the world through your incredible work," PTI quoted Ritossa as saying during the presentation ceremony. The award ceremony was held in the presence of the United Arab Emirates's State Foreign Trade Minister Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Immense contributions in improving US-India Defence trade

A Jakarta-born Indian origin scientist, Dr Lall is known for this extraordinary role in strengthening India-US Defence trade and brokered some "top deals" between the two countries. He has earlier been the vice president of Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin, an American security aerospace giant. A trained private pilot, Dr Lall is currently CE at the San Diego headquarters of the General Global Corporation, the world's premier privately-held nuclear and defence company. It also produces series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones, signals intelligence and automated airborne surveillance systems.

Among his noteworthy achievements, Dr Lall played a key role in advising ex-US President Donald Trump to sell category 1 UAVs to India (a non-NATO) country. So far, he has been a part of defence deals worth $18 billion between both countries, which includes the procurement of 24 MH-60R Multirole Helicopter to the Indian Navy from Lockheed Martin. Among his other achievements, Dr Lall has also worked with NASA as a part of a doctoral collaboration.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI)

First Published:
