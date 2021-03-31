Indian-Americans Donate Over Rs 1 Cr To Support healthcare Projects In Bihar, Jharkhand

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) informed on Monday that an Indian American couple has donated over Rs 1 crore to healthcare projects in Bihar and Jharkhand. The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation generously donated USD 150,000 to the BJANA, which will be used to fund healthcare efforts in rural areas of both states through the PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative.

The Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk (PRAN) is a group of like-minded Indian-American doctors working to provide healthcare to the poor and underprivileged in Bihar and Jharkhand. The doctors have set up a PRAN clinic in Ranchi, where they provide free healthcare services to the poor. Their aim is to provide universal healthcare to all residents across the states.

BJANA hopes to achieve its goals and fulfill its mission of providing free healthcare to underprivileged rural areas of Bihar and Jharkhand with such donations. BJANA president Avinash Gupta said, "With the generous donation of Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia, this became possible. BJANA getting a large donation is a testament to its ongoing philanthropic activities both here and back home."

Former Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) president Alok Kumar said that such a donation would assist the BJANA in carrying out its healthcare work in the area. Bhatia graduated from NIT Patna and now owns and operates a profitable company in Texas. Alok Kumar hails from Darbhanga, Bihar, and credits his roots for his desire to help others. Kumar, an IT expert, has lived in the United States for nearly 15 years.

In 2018, a survey was conducted to estimate the average donation made by Indian-Americans, people belong to ethnic groups with the highest per capita income, per year. According to the result of the survey, which was one of its kind, they donate about $1 billion a year, less than their potential philanthropy of $3 billion in the United States.

