To raise their voice against the targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists, Indians Americans on Sunday set a demonstration in Southern Florida, USA. The protests were organised by Kashmir Hindu Foundation and Jewish citizens also participated in the outcry. A total of nine civilians lost their lives owing to the terrorist attacks in J&K.

Protesters raised slogans, banners and placards extending support to minorities in J&K and condemned 'growing Islamist terrorism in Kashmir'. Several gave speeches and were heard saying, 'terrorism is not a solution to any problem,' 'we cannot remain silent, it is not an option anymore please speak up against this disaster,' 'stop Islamist jihad against minorities in Kashmir' and 'fight back Islamist terrorism'.

Kashmir Hindu Foundation: “worst violation” on human rights

Urging the global community to wake up and understand what is happening in Kashmir, KHF founding member, Deepak Ganju said this is the “worst violation” of human rights anywhere in the world. Many protesters also said their families were forced to flee in 1990 and they do not feel safe in returning to their homes, a media release stated. Additionally, the protesters called upon the Government of India to take strong measures to safeguard remaining minority members in the Valley and ensure that no more targeted killings take place.

Former US Diplomat condemned the attacks

Former US Congressman Joe Kaufman spoke on the significance of displaying the "terrorist sympathising organisations" like the Islamic Society of North America and ICNA. It is the American arm of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), South Asia’s largest Islamist group. ICNA has spent 30-plus years harbouring Ashrafuz Zaman Khan, a former death squad leader allegedly responsible for the murder of 18 individuals. In July 2014, ICNA co-sponsored a pro-Hamas rally in downtown Miami, the press release said.

Targeted killings in Kashmir

On October 5, Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent chemist and member was killed in the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar inside his pharmacy. On the same evening, Virendar Paswan, a non-local street vendor was killed at Lal Bazar while Muhammad Shafi Lone, a cab driver was also shot dead.

Laster, on October 7, Deepak Chand a Kashmiri Pandit teacher and Supinder Kour, a Sikh principal were killed in Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar. On October 16, two non-local labourers - Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh were killed by terrorists in Eidgah Srinagar and Litter Pulwama.

Yesterday, on October 17 three non-local labourers from Bihar were fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam. Two of them died on the spot. The innocents were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev and the injured was identified as Chunchun Reshi Dev. All are residents of Bihar.

