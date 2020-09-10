Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With French Counterpart Parly, Focus On 'military Cooperation'

After a meeting with the French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India and France have decided to continue work on identified defence industrial area and military cooperation. This statement comes after Rajnath Singh along with his France counterpart Florence Parly attended the Induction ceremony of Rafale jets at Ambala's Air Force Station.

Addressing a joint press briefing, Rajnath Singh apprised about his discussion with Florence Parly. He also briefed his France counterpart about the policy reforms made under the "Make in India" initiative and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign in the country.

"I had a fruitful discussion with Madam Minister today. We have decided to continue work on identified defence industrial area and military cooperation. I thank the French delegation for taking interest in our new policy regime. I have also invited the French defence manufacturers to invest in the defence corridors. We look forward to increasing our bilateral defence cooperation in the future too," Singh said.

French Defence Minister At Rafale Induction

Speaking at the event, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, said: "Today, is an achievement for our countries. Together we are writing a new chapter in India-France defence ties. We are fully committed to 'Make in India' initiative, as well as, to the further integration of the Indian manufacturers in our global supply chain. France supports India’s candidacy for the UN Security Council."

Formal induction ceremony of Rafale Jets

The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets began with a traditional 'Sarva Dharm puja' at the Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday morning. Praying for the security of the nation and the success of the new Rafale jets, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests narrated short prayers to bless the fighter jets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly attended the induction ceremony at the Indian Air Force Station. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present at the event.

The five Rafale jets, three single-seat and two twin-seater trainers, landed at the Ambala airbase on July 29 nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

