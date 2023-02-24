Indian And Japanese Army Take Part In Exercise Dharma Guardian

The troops of Indian Army and Japanese ground defence self forces shared their experiences and expertise in the sub-conventional operations and unarmed combat techniques during the ongoing joint training exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’. The exercise in to ensure enhanced interoperability between the two armed forces.

The scope of exercise covers platoon level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban terrains. The exercise is currently taking place at Camp Imazu in the Shiga province of Japan. Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles and Japan's Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) are taking part in the exercise.

#ExerciseDharmaGuardian



The troops of #IndianArmy & Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces #JGSDF shared their experience & expertise in sub-conventional operations and unarmed combat techniques during the ongoing joint training #DharmaGuardian.#IndiaJapanFriendship @Japan_GSDF pic.twitter.com/EOhnVfZgCl — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 24, 2023

Aim Of This Exercise

This exercise allows both Indian as well as Japanese armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures. The exercise is being undertaken for conducting tactical operations under the United Nations mandate.

The Japanese military said, “The Indian Army developed our tactical skills and promoted mutual trust by practicing live fire and MOUT (Military Operations On Urban Terrain) training”.

The ongoing exercise is focused on a high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level. This troops are involved in joint planning, joint tactical drills, basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids and deployment of aerial assets.

It is also platform for professional learning as well as social interactions which is broadening the horizon of knowledge and cooperation. The first edition of this exercise began in 2018. The last edition was from February 27 to March 10, 2022, at Belgaum’s Foreign Training Node.

