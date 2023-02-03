Indian Armed Forces & CAPFs Stage Integrated Battle Under Exercise 'Trishakti Prahar'

The Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participated in a joint training exercise called “Trishakti Prahar” in North Bengal. The 10-day exercise was aimed at enhancing the synergy of firepower assets of the Indian Armed Forces and the CAPFs, and was conducted with a vision to orchestrate an integrated battle. Kickstarted on January 21, 2023, Exercise Trishakti Prahar employed the use of state-of-the-art weapons and equipment in a networked and integrated environment and tested the battle preparedness of the security forces.

#WATCH | A joint training exercise 'Exercise Trishakri Prahar' was conducted in North Bengal from 21-31 Jan; aim was to practice battle preparedness of Security Forces using weapons & equipment in an integrated environment, involving all arms of the Army, Indian Air Force & CAPFs

Additionally, the mammoth exercise involved the use of all arms and services of the Indian Army and the CAPFs in addition to the Indian Air Force. Notably, swift mobilisation and deployment drills were undertaken in various parts of the North Bengal region as part of the exercise. Under the current structure, the Indian Tri-Services (Army, Navy and Air Force) are headed by the Ministry of Defence, while the CAPF (CISF, BSF, SSB, CRPF, ITBP and NSG) are under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Synergised application of defence assets practised

Exercise Trishakti Prahar employed coordinated efforts of all involved defence agencies in addition to the Civil Administration to ensure quick mobilisation. Apart from the tri-services and CAPF, police and Civil Defence Organisations were also part of the exercise. The exercise culminated on January 31 following an integrated firepower exercise at the Teesta Field Firing Ranges.

Lt Gen RP Kalita #ArmyCdrEC visited forward areas along the Northern Borders in #Sikkim and reviewed operational preparedness. Army Cdr addressed the troops & commended them for maintaining high level of operational preparedness & morale.

Exercise Trishkati Prahar showcased the application of aerial and ground assets including the latest generation helicopters, fighter aircraft, tanks, and Infantry Combat Vehicles. Furthermore, the utilisation of Medium and Field-range Artillery Guns, Infantry Mortars, in addition to various New Generation Infantry weapons and equipment was practised in a networked environment. Notably, newly inducted weapons and equipment made indigenously under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign were also used. Exercise Trishakti Prahar was reviewed by Lt General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command.

Senior officers from ITBP, SSB, BSF and several civil administration dignitaries also observed the exercise. At the culmination of the firepower exercise, a display of major military weapons and equipment was also organised. Exercise Trishakti Prahar enabled the synergised application of combined assets from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, CAPFs and Airborne Special Forces.