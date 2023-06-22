Indian Armed Forces Approve Common Confidential Report To Enhance Tri-service Integration

In a significant move towards achieving greater jointness and integration among the Indian Armed Forces (IAF), a common Confidential Report (CR) for Major General and Lieutenant General and equivalent rank officers from all three services has been approved. The implementation of this reform is expected within the next three to four months, according to sources in the defence establishment.

Transforming the command structure

The introduction of a common Confidential Report aims to bring about commonality in procedures, assessments, and outcomes for senior officers, contributing to enhanced jointness and integration within the Indian Armed Forces (IAF). This step aligns with the ongoing efforts to promote joint operations and theaterisation in the Indian Armed Forces. Recently, the Indian Ministry of Defence approved cross-postings of officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Moreover, defence establishments such as the Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) are already engaged in bringing cohesive jointness among the Indian Armed Forces.

The motto of India's Integrated Defence Staff is 'Victory Through Jointness'. (Image: Integrated Defence Staff)

Currently, the selection process for combined or tri-service appointments is based on service-specific parameters, which this reform seeks to address. The need to synergise the appraisal system arose due to the increasing deployment of officers in tri-services organisations and environments as the armed forces progress towards joint structures and organisations.

The implementation of a standardised Confidential Report will facilitate better identification and selection of officers for tri-services appointments in the Command, Staff, or Instructional channels, based on their suitability and performance. This reform aims to streamline the evaluation process and ensure the right officers are chosen for key positions in joint operations.

The approval of the common Confidential Report is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to enhance jointness and integration within the Indian Armed Forces. By establishing a uniform evaluation system for senior officers across all three services, this reform will contribute to the overall effectiveness and coordination of joint military operations.