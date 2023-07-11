Indian Armed Forces Considering Increasing Agniveer Retention From 25% To 50%

The Indian Armed Forces are contemplating a significant policy shift in response to a personnel shortage within their ranks. The focus is on the Agnipath recruitment scheme with a proposal to increase the absorption cap on Agniveers from the existing 25% to 50% upon completion of their initial four-year contract.

Sources within the defence establishment indicate that this proposal has been put forward due to various factors contributing to the drop in personnel numbers, particularly at the soldier level. One key factor is the fixed number of recruitments planned until 2026, coupled with the annual retirement of approximately 60,000 soldiers from the armed forces. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a recruitment hiatus for two years, further exacerbating the shortage of personnel.

A defence official stated that the proposal aims to address the pressing need for personnel to ensure operational readiness. With retirements occurring annually and the irregularity of new soldier joinings, the armed forces recognize the importance of fulfilling the required numbers systematically. Increasing the absorption cap for Agniveer soldiers is seen as a necessary step to bridge the personnel gap and maintain the forces' functional capabilities.

Army’s Gorkha Regiment falling short of Nepali Gorkhas

Meanwhile, the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army is grappling with a critical shortage of Nepalese Gorkha soldiers. Over the past three years, there has been a significant shortfall of 10,000 to 12,000 Gurkha troops in the Indian Army's Gorkha Regiments. The situation has been exacerbated by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted army recruitment rallies in 2020, resulting in no new recruitments.

Image: Twitter/@adgpi (1/11 Gorkha Rifles posted in BATALIK sector)

Furthermore, since the implementation of the Agnipath scheme in June 2022, the recruitment of Gorkhas from Nepal into the Indian Army has been blocked by the Nepal government. This decision is based on the grounds that the recruitment violates the terms of the 1947 Tripartite Agreement signed between Britain, Nepal, and India. Under the Tripartite Agreement, which was established during India's independence from British rule, certain provisions were outlined regarding the recruitment of Nepalese Gorkhas into the Indian Army.

Army may cut HQ-postings of Young Officers

In addition to the shortage of Gurkha soldiers, the Indian Army is also facing a dearth of officers at the Major and Captain rank. Senior defence officials have revealed that the Indian Army is exploring potential measures to address this shortage. One proposal being considered is the reduction of staff officers' postings at various headquarters, coupled with the potential appointment of re-employed officers to these positions.

Staff appointments differ from unit appointments, as officers in staff roles are responsible for overseeing policy and coordination in various subjects at headquarters. On the other hand, unit appointments involve overseeing operations and ground actions. Staff appointments serve as a stepping stone for subsequent command appointments as officers progress through the ranks.

The ultimate goal of these proposed measures is to mitigate the personnel shortage and enhance the armed forces' recruitment efforts in a planned and strategic manner. By anticipating the need for approximately 1.75 lakh Agniveer recruits by 2026, the armed forces aim to proactively address the decline in personnel numbers and prevent any adverse impact on their functional and operational readiness.