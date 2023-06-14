Indian Armed Forces Enhance Jointness: War Games To Include Army, Navy, And Air Force

Why you're reading this: In a significant move to strengthen the integration and jointness among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, the government has mandated that all future war games incorporate elements from all three services. This departure from the current practice aims to foster greater coordination and synergy among the Indian Armed Forces.

3 Things You Need To Know:

The Department of Military Affairs, led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, has issued instructions to implement this new approach.

The new approach aligns with the government's efforts to establish theatre commands and enhance jointness.

The concept of theatre commands aims to create integrated warfighting formations capable of addressing modern security challenges.

Enhanced strategic flexibility for Indian Armed Forces

The upcoming Vayu Shakti exercise, organised by the Indian Air Force, will be the first major joint exercise involving contributions from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, marking a shift towards a comprehensive and unified approach to military operations.

The concept of theatre commands, discussed during the recent Combined Commanders' Conference addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to create integrated warfighting formations capable of addressing modern security challenges. Additionally, new organizations such as the Defence Cyber Agency, Armed Forces Special Operations Division, and Defence Space Agency have been established to support theatre operations and ensure effective coordination across domains.

'Theaterisation provides greater strategic flexibility'

Speaking exclusively with Republic, Colonel (Retd) D.R. Semwal explained that theaterisation provides greater strategic flexibility to the Indian Armed Forces. It allows for the rapid deployment and movement of forces across theatres, enabling a swift response to evolving security situations along the borders with China and Pakistan. This flexibility ensures that the Armed Forces can effectively address multiple threats simultaneously and adapt to dynamic operational environments.

By including elements from the Indian Tri-services in war games, India seeks to improve coordination, interoperability, and readiness, bolstering its defence capabilities. This strategic shift underscores the government's commitment to a unified and comprehensive approach to meet evolving security challenges effectively. The implementation of joint war games is expected to enhance the integration and jointness of the Indian armed forces, strengthening their collective ability to respond to complex military scenarios.