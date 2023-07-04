Indian Armed Forces Focusing On Enhancing Network Centric Warfare Capabilities

The Indian Armed Forces are gearing up for Network Centric Warfare to ensure the security of the nation amid the evolving tactics of how modern wars are fought. Speaking as the Guest of Honour at a seminar on "Technology Enabled Sensor-Decision-Shooter superiority," Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized the critical role of technology in achieving military superiority and highlighted the need for warfighters to comprehend the complexities of modern warfare.

DRDO’s Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat also highlighted the increasing significance of Network Centric Warfare in the future battlefield scenario. Addressing the seminar, Dr. Kamat emphasized the need for secure networks and the timely passage of secure information, while also underscoring the importance of AI-driven autonomy.

China's Network-Centric Warfare

China's Network Centric Warfare (NCW) capability encompasses a range of systems, technologies, and strategies aimed at leveraging information and communication technologies to enhance military capabilities and coordination. Its Integrated Battle Network allows for synchronized actions and the rapid dissemination of information to support decision-making. This is enabled by connecting platforms, sensors, and command centres into an integrated battle network.

China has invested in developing a robust Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, and Surveillance (C4ISR) infrastructure. The C4ISR includes advanced communication systems, satellite networks, and surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. These systems enable real-time data sharing, situational awareness, and decision-making across different military units and platforms.

Gen Anil Chauhan commends DRDO and CENJOWS

CDS General Anil Chauhan also commended the efforts of DRDO and CENJOWS in facilitating collaboration among the services, scientists, industry, and academia to collectively address future battlefield challenges. Notably, the seminar witnessed the participation of senior military officers from the Indian Tri-services, DRDO scientists, industry representatives, and subject matter experts.

Various discussions were held on topics such as strategic and multi-domain awareness, information-sharing networks and communications, analysis, intelligence and decision-making, and prompt and multi-domain targeting. The event served as a platform for officers from the tri-services, scientists, and think tanks to collaborate and exchange ideas on emerging developments in the field, aiming to generate actionable points for all stakeholders.