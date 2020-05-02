Indian Armed Forces Gear Up For Grand Show Of Solidarity With COVID-19 Warriors On May 3

As the Armed forces gear up to pay tributes to frontline warriors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy on Saturday evening conducted rehearsals in Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The Navy officials including the Coast Guard were getting their vessels ready for the grand event which is scheduled on May 3.

As a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel, and media fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities that the nation will get to witness.

CDS Bipin Rawat announces about the event

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs addressed a press conference on COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

"On behalf of the armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," CDS General Bipin Rawat said.

"There are some special activities that the nation will get to witness. Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It'll include both transport and fighter aircraft," he added.

The Army will perform outside COVID-19 designated hospitals, while IAF will flypast, and the aircraft will also shower flower petals at some places. A spectacular event will be held at 10 am at many places in the country to express gratitude to the frontline warriors.

