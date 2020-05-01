Indian Armed Forces To Pay Tribute To COVID Warriors On May 3: CDS General Bipin Rawat

As a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media frighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities that nation will get to witness. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs addressed a press conference on COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

"On behalf of the armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," CDS General Bipin Rawat said.

"There are some special activities that the nation will get to witness. Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It'll include both transport and fighter aircraft," he added. During the IAF's flypast, the aircraft will also be showering flower petals at some places.

Army's band and Navy's ship formations

The CDS said the Indian Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the COVID hospitals in almost every district of the country and the forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of India's police forces. The Navy on its part will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals, Bipin Rawat said.

No military deployment in red zones

The CDS also stated that police forces are doing their job very well in areas identified as COVID 'Red Zones' and would not require military intervention.

"Our police personnel are doing their job very well and they are deployed in the red zone. They are capable of undertaking actions in red zones also. No need has been felt for military deployment so far. There will be no let-up in our operations against terrorism or infiltration," Rawat said.

14 Coronavirus cases in Army, none in IAF

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj M Naravane informed that the Army has so far reported only 14 cases of Coronavirus of which five have recovered.

"No problems in dealing with the issue of Coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty. Army so far has had only 14 cases of which 5 have been cured and they have returned to work," Naravane said. He also that there has been an increase in numbers of people trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) and that is why the increase in the number of infiltration attempts.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said that they have enforced all the precautions and so far there is no COVID-19 case in the Air Force. "But well will not lower our guard," he held.

