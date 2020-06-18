Indian Army Adhered To Protocol Of Not Opening Fire Amid LAC Faceoff; Read Agreement Here

During the recent violent faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army adhered to the protocol of not opening fire despite grave provocation. Republic TV accessed the Border Management Protocol to be followed by both India and China. As per the agreement, neither side shall open fire, cause bio-degradation, use hazardous chemicals, conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within 2 km of the LAC. If there is a need to conduct blast operations for developmental activities, the other side will be informed preferably 5 days in advance.

Moreover, precautions will be taken while conducting exercises with live ammunition in areas close to the LAC to ensure that a bullet or missile does not accidentally fall on the other side of the LAC, causing harm to the personnel or property. In the scenario of a face-to-face conflict, both sides shall exercise self-restraint and take all necessary steps to prevent escalation.

The protocol states that both sides shall enter into immediate consultations through diplomatic and other available channels to prevent the escalation of the situation.

Read: PM Modi Makes Priorities Clear As India Wins Election To UNSC; Grateful For Global Support

Here is the agreement:

Read: 'Get Facts Right': EAM Jaishankar Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'unarmed' Soldiers Tweet

Jaishankar rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rejected former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claim that the martyred Indian soldiers were unarmed. The former made it clear that Army personnel always carry arms while leaving their post. Maintaining that the soldiers were armed in Galwan on June 15, the EAM stated that the Army had followed the long-standing practice of not using firearms during faceoffs.

Let us get the facts straight.



All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs. https://t.co/VrAq0LmADp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2020

Read: EXCLUSIVE: BCCI Not To Endorse Chinese Products In Future For National Interest

India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC. In a heartening development, the Indian Army announced that all 4 injured personnel in the faceoff with China are now stable.

Read: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Halts Temple's Stone-laying Ceremony Amid Indo-China Galwan Faceoff