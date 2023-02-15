Indian Army, ADRIN Signs MoU To Co-develop Niche Tech Aligned To Forces' Requirements

In a big push to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Indian Army on Tuesday joined hands with Advanced Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN). This came in relation to co-develop niche technology and end products duly aligned to the dynamic requirements of the force, officials said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in the presence of Dr PV Radhadevi, Director ADRIN ISRO, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar.

The memorandum will emphasise the collaborative development of multi-domain technology-driven capabilities aligned with Indian Army requirements.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army informed, "An MoU was signed between #IndianArmy & Advanced Data Processing Research Institute ADRIN, ISRO to co-develop niche technology and end products duly aligned to the dynamic Indian Army Requirements".

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence approved a proposal worth over Rs 2,585 crore with an additional focus on the domestic production of defence equipment to achieve self-reliance in defence production to ensure the upkeep of national security. As per the latest proposal, the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers will receive 41 sets of indigenously manufactured modular bridges.