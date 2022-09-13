Indian Army & China Disengage From Gogra Heights-Hot Springs Area In Big LAC De-escalation

In a major development relating to the India-China stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, troops from the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) withdrew their positions from in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area, thus seemingly resolving matters at a friction point on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This stems back to the post-May 2020 period when China, taking an aggressive stance, attempted to unilaterally change the status quo on the LAC by heavy deployment of troops. However, India showed strong retaliation and thwarted the Chinese misadventure.

"Armies of India and China today completed the disengagement process in Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh sector. The two sides have also completed verification of each other's positions after pulling back troops from friction point," government sources said.

Area near Patrolling point 15, final friction point to be resolved

Notably, the patrolling point 15 of the Indian Army near the LAC in eastern Ladakh was the only point remaining to be reconciled in that region between India and China. Earlier both sides had resolved all differences in the Galwan Valley and the South, north banks of the Pangong lake.

Government sources said while the Chinese side wanted de-escalation including at the point PP-15 area but India is not too eager to de-escalate in the eastern Ladakh sector where over 50,000 troops continue to stand against each other.

Issues at the Daulat Beg Goldie sector, Demchok still pending

"Complete de-escalation at the moment would not be possible as India would want to address the issues in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector and the Demchok area where Indian patrols are still being objected to by the Chinese military," the sources said.

The present complexities should also be used to solve the legacy issues between both the nations, which were created long ago, feels the Indian security establishment driven by the National Security Council Secretariat.

India keeping a check on Chinese aggression

The Indian security forces serving in the region have consistently kept the Chinese aggression in check, even after 22 months of face-offs and skirmishes. The formations dealing with the issue have relentlessly pressured the Chinese military, as instructed by Army Chief Manoj Pande.

The Indian Army has taken a proactive approach and has conducted three war games in the eastern Ladakh sector, including Exercise Blitzkrieg in June, Exercise Red Hunt in August and the latest one Exercise Parvat Prahar in August-September.

IMAGE: ANI