Indian Army Appoints New Vice Chief: Who Is Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar?

Lt General MV Suchendra Kumar will be appointed Vice Chief of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence has announced. He will replace incumbent Lt Gen BS Raju, who is being shifted to take control of the Indian Army’s South Western Command. Lt Gen Kumar is presently serving as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), an appointment he received on July 1 2022 after succeeding Lieutenant General SK Sharma. Prior to assuming the appointment, he was serving as the Director of General Military Intelligence.

President Kovind presents Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, YSM, VSM, The Infantry. pic.twitter.com/9Njhty2Ntp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 31, 2022

Lt General MV Suchendra Kumar is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM). The Ati Vishisht Seva Medal is awarded to recognise "distinguished service of an exceptional order". An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the officer was commissioned into the Assam Regiment in June 1985. Lt Gen Kumar has held various important assignments, including the command of the White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir and the 59 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion.

Indian Army’s Central Command gets new commander

Amid the reshuffle in the Indian Army’s top hierarchy, Lt General NSR Subramani has been promoted to the post of Army Commander and is set to head the Central Army Command headquartered in Lucknow. He is currently serving as the Chief of Staff in the Northern Command. The Central Command of the Indian Army is tasked with the responsibility of Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the central sector in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The General Officer has had an illustrious career spanning over 35 years and has served across a wide spectrum of conflict zones. Lt General NSR Subramani commanded the 16 Garhwal Rifles in Counter Insurgency in Assam under Operation Rhino. Further, the officer also has the distinction of commanding 2 Corps, the premier strike Corps of the Army on the Western Front.

Meanwhile, the current Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen BS Raju will succeed Lt Gen AS Bhinder who is superannuating from the appointment of commander of the South Western Army Command on February 28. Notably, Lt Gen BS Raju has had only a 10-month stint as Indian Army’s Vice Chief. The officer will have another eight months in service as South Western Command’s commander before retiring. He was assigned the appointment of VCOAS on May 1, 2022 after the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande moved to his new office following his promotion.