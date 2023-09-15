Indian Army Arrests Two Terror Suspects In J&K's Baramulla, Arms Seized

The Indian Army on Thursday, September 14, apprehended two suspected individuals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri, Baramulla. In addition to this, the Army has also recovered two pistols, five Chinese hand grenades, 28 live pistol rounds and other war-like stores from the suspects. It has been learnt that the terror suspects were associated to terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The suspects have been identified as Zaid Hassan Malla, son of Ghulam Hassan Malla, and Mohd Arif Channa, son of Nazir Ahmad Channa. Both the suspects are residents of Baramulla.

According to sources, joint forces of Baramulla Police and Army's 8 RR during naka checking at Paranpeelan Bridge in Uri noticed two suspected persons coming from Dachi attemptimg to flee after noticing the check point. However, they were apprehended tactfully and were taken into custody immediately.

It is pertinent to mention that the suspects were involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)