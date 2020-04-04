Indian Army Asks People To Be Cautious On April 5, Not Light Diyas After Using Sanitisers

Issuing an advisory on PM Modi's '9 pm-9-minute' appeal, the Indian Army has asked all citizens of the country to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on April 5. The Indian Army in a tweet asked the people to wash their hands using soap and water instead of using alcohol-based sanitizers before lighting candles etc. This is because sanitizers have high ethyl alcohol content, up to 62% which makes it highly flammable.

Advisory



On 05 April 20, let us be careful while lighting diyas or candles. Use soaps to wash your hands and not alcohol based sanitizers prior to lighting.



Together we will fight #COVID19

This advisory comes amid cases of people catching fire or reporting burn injuries while using sanitizers near the fire or a heating place. A few days ago, a 44-year-old man in Rewari caught fire after he spilled hand sanitizer on his clothes standing close to cooking gas. Using sanitizers while lighting a diya could lead to a fire hazard.

PM's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

