The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Army Asks People To Be Cautious On April 5, Not Light Diyas After Using Sanitisers

General News

Issuing an advisory on PM Modi's '9 pm-9-minute' appeal, the Indian Army has asked all citizens to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on April 5

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian Army

Issuing an advisory on PM Modi's '9 pm-9-minute' appeal, the Indian Army has asked all citizens of the country to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on April 5. The Indian Army in a tweet asked the people to wash their hands using soap and water instead of using alcohol-based sanitizers before lighting candles etc. This is because sanitizers have high ethyl alcohol content, up to 62% which makes it highly flammable.

Read: PM Modi's '9 Pm- 9 Mins' Appeal: Power Ministry Refutes Claims Of Blackout Due On April 5

Read: Rahul Gandhi Politicizes PM Modi's 'light Diyas For 9 Mins' Appeal: 'Won't Solve Problems'

This advisory comes amid cases of people catching fire or reporting burn injuries while using sanitizers near the fire or a heating place. A few days ago, a 44-year-old man in Rewari caught fire after he spilled hand sanitizer on his clothes standing close to cooking gas. Using sanitizers while lighting a diya could lead to a fire hazard. 

Read: PM Modi's Call To Light Up India With Lamps Should Be Seen In Right Light: Anant Mahadevan

PM's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

Read: PM Modi Shares Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Iconic Poem After '9mins-9PM' Appeal, Watch

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK