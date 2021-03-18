Indian Army Averts Major Fire Incident Due To Gas Leak At Inao In Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army on Wednesday averted a major fire that broke out near the EPS facility of OIL, India in the Inao region of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh due to leakage from a gas pipeline coming out from the facility.

The fire broke out at around 5.30 pm, after which it slowly the fire started spreading to the fields in the 50 metres radius of the point of incident. On getting information about the same, the nearest army camp swung into action and immediately sent a Quick Reaction Team (QRT), which further informed the OIL & Fire Brigade & commenced dowsing the fire with the support of locals, with the available resources.

Not just that, they also made a path for the fire tenders, and also assisted the OIL India officials in reaching the spot. With all the teams efficiently working side by side with the army, the fire was finally brought under control around 7 pm in the evening.

The locals appreciated the help of the army and did not refrain from pointing out that it was because of their efforts that any unfortunate happening was averted.

The officer who was leading the camp, however, sustained injuries.

Army men carry mother, baby, amid heavy snowfall

This is not the first time that the Army men gave a testimony of their courage and love for the country in an area away from the borders. Last month, a picture of the army men carrying a woman and newborn baby for a long-distance grabbed a lot of attention.

The incident had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district a few days ago. A woman named Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, had delivered a baby. However, even after being discharged, she was stuck at the hospital due to the heavy snowfall. The soldiers stepped up to the precarious situation and carried the mother and her newborn for six kilometres on their shoulders in knee-deep snow.