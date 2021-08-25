Indian Army, BSF Hold Synergy Conference At Western Command, Discuss Joint Security Action

The Indian Army and the Border Security Force held a synergy conference at the Headquarters of the Western Command on Wednesday. The convention comes when intensified attempts of infiltration by terrorists and bootlegging of arms and ammunition along the international border and Line of Control in India's Jammu and Kashmir are escalating.

The conference was attended by senior officers of the Indian Army of the Western Command and senior officers of the Border Security Force from BSF Headquarters, West Command, Punjab & Jammu Frontier. The meet was chaired by Major General Devendra Sharma, MGGS(Operations), Headquarters Western Command. On the other hand, senior officers representing the BSF, including NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and Sonali Mishra, IPS, IG BSF Punjab Frontier, were present.

According to the officers, the prime agenda for conducting the conference involved discussions on the operational matter of convergence to enhance further operational efficiency between the two pivot security forces of the country - The Indian Army and the BSF.

Major General Sharma highlights Army-BSF joint security action

The Chairman, Maj Gen Devendra Sharma, highlighted the importance of developing a joint security force culture to thwart nefarious designs of inimical elements. General Sharma stressed several common issues of the training and equipment profile of the BSF. He also discussed matters concerned with the challenges in border management.

"During his During the wars of 1965, 1971 and Operation PARAKRAM, the Indian Army and BSF operated together towards a common purpose of defending our national borders. The same spirit of Jointmanship and Cooperation continues to this day," General Devendra Sharma said.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 was a series of conflicts between April 1965 and September 1965 between Pakistan and India. The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military confrontation between India and Pakistan that took place during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan from 3 December 1971 to the fall of Dacca on 16 December 1971. On the other hand, the 2001–2002 India Pakistan standoff was a military standoff between India and Pakistan that resulted in troops massing on both sides of the border and along the Line of Control (LoC) in the region of Kashmir.

