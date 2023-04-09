Indian Army Busts Infiltration Bid By Pakistan In J&K’s Poonch, One Terrorist Killed

One terrorist was killed during an infiltration bid by a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on April 9. The other terrorists managed to flee into the forest area after the Indian Army soldiers intercepted them close to the fence of the border. The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the region.

“On the intervening night of April 8-9, alert troops of the Indian Army detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals. The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area. Cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress,” informed PRO Defence Jammu.

One terrorist killed, others abscond

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said some suspicious movement was observed along LoC in the Poonch sector last night. At around 2.30 am, troops of the Indian Army deployed along LoC in the Poonch sector noticed the movement of terrorists trying to sneak into Indian territory after which they opened fire, thus foiling the infiltration bid of the Pakistani terrorists. Searches are underway in the dense forest area.

Officials said the Army suspects the presence of two more Pakistani intruders in the cordoned-off area.

On April 5, assorted ammunition, including a mortar bomb, was seized as security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the higher reaches of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday. The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by Army and police in Jamalwan forest on the evening of April 4, Deputy Superintendent of Police, headquarters Ramban, Pradeep Kumar told reporters in Banihal.