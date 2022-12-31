Indian Army Busts 'misleading Article', Denies Arrest Of Army Officers

The Indian Army on Saturday busted a 'misleading article' published by a newspaper which claimed that three officers have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for bribery.

The article claimed that an integrated financial advisor (IFA), an accounts officer (AO) and a junior translator working with Indian Army’s South Western Command in Jaipur, and four other people were arrested by CBI on Friday for bribery. Further, it claimed that nearly Rs 40 lakh in cash was recovered during raids at multiple places, including Jaipur and Sriganganagar.

Not just that, the article claimed that the accused belonging to three private firms were obtaining all work related to outsourcing of conservancy services for various locations in South Western Command, and to get undue favour in the award of the said work in violation of the provisions and payment for their bills without objections, these firms were giving bribes to the officials.

Indian Army busts 'misleading article'

On Twitter, sharing a snippet of the newspaper dated December 31, the Army clarified that 'no army official has been arrested' as claimed in the article. Further, the Army requested the newspaper to ensure due editorial diligence to prevent such 'grave errors' in the future.