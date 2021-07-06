Indian Army CDS Gen Naravane On His Two-day Visit Meets UK Gen Sir Carter

India’s Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane, who went for a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on July 5, exchanged his views with the UK's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter on Tuesday, July 6. In the meeting, Gen Naravane discussed several issues with his UK counterpart, including their views on defence cooperation between the two countries.Chief of Army Staff Gen Naravane is on the European tour and is also expected to meet UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace and Chief of General Staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith during his visit. This information was shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army (ADGPI), on Twitter on Tuesday.

General MM Naravane #COAS called on General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of General Staff, #BritishArmy and discussed issues of joint military cooperation.#IndiaUKFriendship pic.twitter.com/cPjXcHuJFr — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 6, 2021

General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of Defence Staff, #CDS and exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation.#IndiaUKFriendship pic.twitter.com/sygrhRvq0D — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 6, 2021

Gen Naravane Honoured by UK Army

Earlier in the day, Gen Naravane was honoured by top awards of the British Army. He was inspected by the Guard of Honour provided by the Grenadier Guards on Horse Guards’ Parade Square as part of his welcome by the UK Army. The Army chief’s visit to British Army formations is slated for tomorrow, he will also engage on topics of mutual interests.



Chief of Army Staff, India, General Naravane inspects the Guard of Honour provided by the @Grenadier_Guards on Horse Guards’ Parade Square this morning as part of his welcome by the British Army.@britisharmy @defencehq #guardofhonour #thehouseholddivision pic.twitter.com/sExPP66xO4 — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) July 5, 2021

Gen Naravane to visit Italy on 7-8 July

It is also expected of him to hold important discussions on defence security with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Staff of the Italian Army on Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8 during the second leg of his tour. It is also expected of him to inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and he will be briefed at the Italian Army’s Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchignola, Rome.” Indian Army in the pre-visit statement, said, “Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army’s Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchignola, Rome."

General MM Naravane is on a four days visit to the UK and Italy, and diplomatically his visit can enhance the Indian Army’s ties with both countries. With this visit, the Army Chief will aim to discuss measures to boost defence cooperation with the two countries and strengthen their relationship.The visit is also special, as Gen Naravane will be inaugurating the Indian Army Memorial in Cassino, Italy. The memorial holds historical importance as over 5000 Indian soldiers lost their lives while fighting in the Battle of Monte Cassino (1944), during World War II