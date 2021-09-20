Indian Army Celebrates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' To Honor Soldiers Of 1971 Indo-Pak War

Indian Army in Jaipur on Sunday, 19 September, celebrated 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The Army personnel performed motorcycle stunts and conducted an air show. Also, the Army's South Western Command held an exhibition exhibiting defence weapons at Chitrakoot Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ was observed to commemorate India’s military operation over Pakistan in the 1971 war and the selfless sacrifice and dedication of the Indian Army personnel in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Indian Army celebrated 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, in Jaipur (19.09) pic.twitter.com/JEx9rYFjtz — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021



With reference to the exhibition organised in Jaipur, an Indian army official noted, "We have displayed the defence equipment in this exhibition to make people aware of the Indian army achievements. We want to motivate the youth by showcasing these types of equipment."

He added, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these events had been started to make people aware of Indian Arm Forces. So, we are also continuing the move by organising these kinds of events". The official further stated that because India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war is remembered by all Indians, every citizen should be informed of the war.

Thanjavur Air Force station celebrates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

The Air Warriors from Air Force Station, Thanjavur had taken up a 700-km cycle expedition to honor the sacrifice of Air Force personnel in the 1971 Indo-Pak war on Saturday, 18 September. A team of 16 Air Warriors cycled from Thanjavur to Mamallapuram. They travelled through Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, and Puducherry to reach Mamallapuram. They touched Velankanni on the return journey before reaching the Air Force Base at Thanjavur on 18 September.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Seminar in Guwahati

On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', a seminar will be organised on 21 September, with the theme "Bangladesh and North East India: Into the Rising Sun' in Guwahati". The seminar sessions will be chaired by Wasbir Hussain, Editor-in-Chief, NE Live and Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Academic Advisor to the Assam's Education Department.

Under the aegis of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, the one-day Seminar will be conducted that will serve as a platform to explore and exchange ideas for better understanding and coordination between the two nations.

(Image credit: TWITTER)