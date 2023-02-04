Indian Army Changes Agniveer Recruitment Process; Candidates Will Take Online Test First

The Indian Army has announced a major change in the Agniveer recruitment procedure as the candidates will have to undergo an online test as the first step. The process previously involved a physical test followed by a medical test and finally the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) online at designated centres. This amended procedure will be applicable from this year itself. Online registration for this year's recruitment process will open in mid-February.

In an official notice issued by the Army, it was revealed that the new procedure starts with the online CEE after registration. If the candidates clear the entrance exam, they will be shortlisted for the recruitment rally including a medical examination.

The next step will be the Allocation of Arms and services and those making the final cut will be asked to report at the training centre. "The changed methodology will ensure increased focus on cognitive aspect during selection. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct," the notice read. Meanwhile, the candidates can practise for the Agniveer online exam by visiting the Indian Army's official website where category-wise links are being hosted. They can also check the website for queries on 'How to register' and How to Appear in Online Common Entrance Exam'.

As many as 21,000 Agniveers will join the Army from the first week of March and about 19,000 have already joined the forces. Notably, the new recruitment procedure will be applicable to 40,000 candidates when the next cycle begins later this month. The said Agniveers have been selected after the recruitment rallies were conducted in multiple states including Maharashtra, Haryana and even Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative received a massive response in Jammu and Kashmir as hundreds of youngsters turned up at the venue in the early hours - much before the scheduled time of the start of the recruitment rally. The recruitment is being carried out through the 'Agniveer Corpus Fund' which is a fund in which consolidated contributions of all Agniveers and a matching contribution of the government would be held.