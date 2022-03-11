Last Updated:

Indian Army Cheetah Chopper Crashes In Baraum Area Of Gurez Sector Of J&K; Rescue Ops On

In the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Indian Army

Image: ANI


In the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area. The security forces' search parties are making their way to the snow-covered location to save the chopper crew, media agency ANI reported. More information on the incident is awaited, according to defence officials, ANI reported.

A search and rescue operation has been initiated for the pilot and co-pilot, who are believed to have ejected safely, but army officials have yet to respond. The accident has been confirmed by SDM Gurez. The incident occurred in the Bandipore district. The location is close to the Line of Control with Pakistan, according to Pakistani news agency PTI. Meanwhile, further information is awaited.

Image: ANI

Tags: Indian Army, Gurez, JK
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND