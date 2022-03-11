Indian Army Cheetah Chopper Crashes In Baraum Area Of Gurez Sector Of J&K; Rescue Ops On

In the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area. The security forces' search parties are making their way to the snow-covered location to save the chopper crew, media agency ANI reported. More information on the incident is awaited, according to defence officials, ANI reported.

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew. More details awaited: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/LMFunz5c0a — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

A search and rescue operation has been initiated for the pilot and co-pilot, who are believed to have ejected safely, but army officials have yet to respond. The accident has been confirmed by SDM Gurez. The incident occurred in the Bandipore district. The location is close to the Line of Control with Pakistan, according to Pakistani news agency PTI. Meanwhile, further information is awaited.

Image: ANI