Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Asserts China's Aggression In Indo-Pacific A Threat

India’s Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addressed the inaugural ceremony of the second strategic dialogue on the 'Rise of China and its implications for the world’. the Indian Army Chief explained and highlighted China’s aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific and its attempts to establish military bases across the region.

Gen Pande averred that China’s attempts at establishing military bases in the Indo-Pacific were part of its military power projection. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy was cited by General Pande as reflecting Beijing’s extra-regional power projections and intentions.

Gen Manoj Pande #COAS inaugurated the Strategic Dialogue Conference and delivered the keynote address on 'China’s Rise & its Global Implications' at the Savitribai Phule University, #Pune. The conference was attended by leading luminaries from different fields including academia. pic.twitter.com/iGrqLamoce — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 27, 2023

While highlighting China’s military base build-up in India’s “immediate neighbourhood”, Gen Pande stated that the northern neighbour’s aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific and India's proximity has been a cause of concern for New Delhi as it poses a threat to the nation’s security. Gen Pande also highlighted China’s pursuit of the ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomatic strategy wherein Beijing projects a more aggressive and assertive behaviour towards its neighbours leading to tensions in the region.

China’s ‘String of Pearls’ a threat for India

China has been increasing its military presence in the Indian Ocean, including through a geopolitical concept called the "String of Pearls" strategy, which involves building naval bases and developing port facilities in countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. The strategy is named after the idea that China is attempting to create a "string" of strategic military and economic "pearls" around India. This has raised concerns about China's strategic intentions and its ability to project its military power in the region.

China's increasing economic influence in the region, through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has also raised concerns about its impact on regional economies and its potential to increase its political and strategic leverage. China’s ‘predatory’ economic practices and the weaponisation of supply chains by Beijing were cited by the Indian Army Chief as China's attempts at the expansion of the sphere of its influence. General Pande labelled propaganda and indulgence in cyber as well as information warfare a common tool in Beijing’s playbook.

India’s contingency against China

The String of Pearls strategy is seen as a challenge for India because it encircles the nation with a network of military and economic allies, giving China greater strategic leverage in the region. In addition to its military and economic activities in the region, China has also been expanding its naval presence, with the deployment of submarines and warships in the Indian Ocean. This has raised concerns in India about China's strategic intentions in the region and its potential impact on Indian security.

Image: Twitter/@indiannavy (India participates in Exercise Malabar)

India has responded to the challenge posed by China's "String of Pearls" strategy by strengthening its own military and economic ties with countries in the region, as well as by increasing its naval presence in the Indian Ocean. New Delhi’s pursuit of the "Act East" policy, which seeks to deepen its ties with countries in Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region is also indicative of the nation’s realisation of the threat.