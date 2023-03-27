Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Highlights China's Wolf Warrior Diplomacy Practices

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday highlighted China’s practice of engaging in Wolf Warrior Diplomacy. The Indian Army Chief made the remarks while addressing the 2nd strategic dialogue on “Rise of China and its Implication for the World”. The two-day conference is being jointly organised by New Delhi-based independent think tank called ‘Centre for China Analysis and Strategy’ and Savitribai Phule Pune University’s Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS).

“China’s rise as a political, technological and military power has accorded it a new hierarchal position in the world order,” Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande stated during his address at the strategic dialogue. According to General Pande, China’s strides as a political powerhouse are evident through its pursuits for a much larger and higher seat on the “high table”. Moreover, China’s bid to broker peace talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in addition to its advocacy of a 12-point peace plan to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict was cited by the Indian Army Chief as reflecting China’s urgency to replace the United States as a “global net security provider”.

Wolf Warrior Strategy aimed at dampening Western influence

As per General Manoj Pande, China is “attempting to gain clout in international organisations, which were traditionally dominated by western nations.” Study acquisition of key official positions, use of economic leverages, and an aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy were cited by General Pande as strategies used by Beijing to dampen West’s influence in the global geo-political landscape. Notably, the Wolf Warrior diplomacy refers to China's more assertive and aggressive approach to foreign policy in recent years. The term is derived from a pair of Chinese action movies called "Wolf Warrior" that feature a patriotic Chinese soldier battling foreign mercenaries. This new approach to diplomacy is seen as a departure from China's traditional low-key and cautious approach and is characterized by a more confrontational and nationalistic tone.

Under Wolf Warrior diplomacy, Chinese officials have become more outspoken and aggressive in their statements, particularly in response to perceived criticism or challenges to China's interests, India based think tank CLAWS stated. This approach has been noted in China's handling of various issues, including territorial disputes in the South China Sea, human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and trade tensions with the United States. Overall, Wolf Warrior diplomacy represents a shift in China's diplomatic approach and has significant implications for its relations with other countries and its role in the international community.