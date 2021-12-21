Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane Inducts Made In India AERVs Into Corps Of Engineers

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday, December 21, flagged off and inducted the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) in Pune. After he flagged off the vehicle, he addressed the event and said, AERVs induction will boost the Indian Army operations, particularly on the western front. Army Chief MM Naravane further mentioned that this is a crucial step concerning the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in manufacturing defence equipment.

According to Indian Army officials, "The system will enhance existing engineer reconnaissance capabilities of the Indian Army and would be a major game-changer in support of mechanised operations in future conflicts".

Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Harpal Singh said, "The Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles have been fully designed and developed within the country and match the speed of the tanks and help in conducting mechanised operations on the Western Front".

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on indigenous technology:

Army Chief said, "We are looking at future-ready combat vehicles FRCV and FICV. Both are large platforms, one is of the future tank, and the other is future ICV, both these RFP's have been floated".

According to Army Chief Naravane, both vehicles received positive responses from the industry. And that the vehicles would be inducted into the army in15-20 years from now. Speaking of the importance of visiting industries, he said, "One of the reasons for visiting industries is to get to know their capabilities". He added that to date the industries were kept out of defence and even the defence was not looking to indigenous industries available. "So unless we know each other's capabilities and requirements, we cannot proceed forward", he said.

In early November, at a seminar organised jointly by the defence ministry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Army Chief had said that the industry’s participation in the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign boosted the country's vision to fight and resolve wars with indigenous weapons and equipment.

Image: @ANI/Twitter