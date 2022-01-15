Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane Warns Pakistan Over Cross-border Terrorism On Army Day

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane delivered an address on the occasion of 74th Army Day on Saturday. During his address, General MM Naravane hit out at Pakistan for aiding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that attempts to smuggle weapons into the Union Territory are also being made. However, he remarked that the Indian Army has repeatedly foiled Pakistan's attempts.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, there has been development and improvement in the last two years. However, terrorists are attempting to disturb that. They are targeting the people but security forces have made all efforts to stop these acts. Hundreds of terrorists have been neutralised in anti-terrorism operations over the last one year," said General MM Naravane.

In addition, General Naravane avered that due to pro-active operations in the northern part of India, the security situation has improved. The army chief revealed that due to these operations by the Indian Army, the terrorist organisations are following the cease-fire. He added that the Assam Rifles are following the country's 'Act East' policy. Moreover, he assured that due to emergency procurements, there has been a lot of improvement.

The army chief during his address added that with joint efforts of the Indian educational institutions, including the IIT, many new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum computing, Unmanned Systems, Directed energy weapons and Swarn drones are being developed. Apart from this, infrastructure work has also picked up the pace, informed General Naravane.

"I believe that with the joint efforts between the Indian Army and industries, MSMEs and academia, we will work towards an Atmanirbar Army," said General Naravane.

General MM Naravane on India-China border standoff

The Army chief further revealed that many countries come forward to train along with the Indian Army due to its professionalism and experience. During his address, the Army chief also delivered a strong message to China amid the ongoing border standoff continues. General Naravane informed that both countries held the 14th round of military-level talks. He added that joint efforts at various levels led to disengagement in many areas which was a constructive step. The Army Chief has avered that the Indian Army will not allow any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo along the country's borders.

"Joint efforts at various levels led to disengagement in many areas which is a constructive step. Our message is clear, Indian Army won't let any attempt to unilaterally change status quo along country's borders to succeed," said Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Image: PTI