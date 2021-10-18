Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane To Visit Jammu & Kashmir Amid Spate Of Targeted Killings

In a key development, Indian Army Chief MM Naravane is all set to go to Jammu and Kashmir for a 2-day visit to review the overall security situation in the region. Reports suggest that Naravane will further visit areas near the Line of Control to be briefed by top Army servicemen in relation to ongoing operations there.

Targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir

A total of nine Army jawans have been martyred in the anti-terror operations in Poonch district. In the last two days, four bodies- Riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh- of Army personnel were recovered from a forest in Poonch. The four were missing since a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday. In the gun battle that ensued, a JCO and four jawans were martyred.

Days after multiple broad daylight gruesome killings in Srinagar, on October 9, two on-duty Jammu & Kashmir police officials sustained injuries amid rounds of firing and attacks by terrorists.

Recent spate of killing & terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir

The latest terror attack in Kulgam adds to the recent spate of targeted murders in the Kashmir Valley. The Union Territory hit the bulletin after the biggest city in the Kashmir valley, Srinagar has been engulfed in a wave of fear, following the murders of four innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy was shot dead by Pakistani-backed terrorists in J&K.

Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists had shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan, who sold bhelpuri. With the country still grappling with the cold-blooded murders, the terrorists then shot and killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. While in the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead-on-arrival. Acknowledging that the deceased Virender Paswan's family deserves "every last bit of our empathy, moral support and affection," Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu decided to pay a visit to the bereaved family of Paswan back in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

J&K administration on Srinagar targeted killings

The targeted killing of civilians, particularly minorities, in Kashmir are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorist’s rank, and in all such cases, they have been using pistols, Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said after two teachers were shot dead by terrorists along with the popular Srinagar pharmacist and the Bihari street vendor.

"During the year 2021, so far 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists. Out of 28, five persons belong to the local Hindu/Sikh community and two non-local Hindu labourers," said Kumar.

Following the spate of heinous murders in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after conducting meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah on October 8, had ordered induction and transfer of nearly 18 J&K Police officers.

IMAGE: PTI