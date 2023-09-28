Indian Army Chief Gen Pande Emphasises Vital Stakes In Indo-Pacific Stability

Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, underscored the crucial role of India and the United States in maintaining stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), Pande emphasised that both nations have vital stakes in ensuring the region's stability and security.

India and the US jointly hosted the 13th biannual IPACC, the 47th annual Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS), and the 9th Senior Enlisted Forum from September 25 to 27 in the national capital. This gathering represented the largest conference for land forces, including armies and marines, in the Indo-Pacific region.

Shared commitment to peace and stability

General Pande expressed gratitude to all participants for enriching discussions on the theme, 'Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace & Stability in the Indo-Pacific.' He noted that the collective viewpoints on regional and sub-regional security dynamics, challenges, concerns, and aspirations emphasized the importance of addressing these aspects for achieving and sustaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

During the conference, a strong sense of trust and shared values emerged. Pande highlighted that India and the US, despite their geographical separation, are united by a commitment to collective good, adherence to international laws, respect for sovereignty, and a yearning for peace. The frank exchange of thoughts and ideas reaffirmed this common commitment.

Key takeaways

The Indian Army chief listed key takeaways from the conference, including a commitment to collaboration, the exchange of best practices, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, concerns regarding climate change, and the need for a synergised response. He emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral relations through military diplomacy.

India and the US affirmed the need for open and sustained dialogue as a cornerstone for fostering mutual understanding and cultivating relationships. Pande stressed that cooperation, collaboration, and pursuing common goals are the foundations for constructive engagement and the path to achieving peace and stability.

General Pande expressed heartfelt gratitude to Army chiefs and Heads of Delegations from Indo-Pacific nations for jointly hosting the event with the US Army. He also thanked General Randy George, Chief of Staff of the US Army, and his team for their contributions to the success of the conference.

The objective of these meetings is to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship. Participation in IPAMS has grown significantly over the years, from nine nations at the first conference in 1977 to 31 nations in 2017. This conference reaffirms the commitment of India and the US to maintaining peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region of vital importance on the global stage.