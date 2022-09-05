Indian Army Chief Gen Pande Hands Over Non-lethal Military Items To His Nepali Counterpart Gen Sharma

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande met his Nepali counterpart Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma and handed over various non-lethal military items to him at the Army headquarters in Kathmandu on Monday.

Gen. Pande arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday on a five-day official visit during which he will hold extensive talks with the country's top civil and military leadership and bolster defence ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The Indian Army chief also received the Guard of Honour at the Army headquarters on Monday.

“General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army handed over various non-lethal military items to General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army,” the Nepal Army said in a tweet.

“General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army pays homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial in the Army Pavilion,” it said in another tweet.

Gen. Pande will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari at a ceremony at Shital Niwas, the official residence of Bhandari, on Monday.

There has been a long tradition of exchange of visits by the army chiefs of Nepal and India and conferring the title of honorary General to both the army chiefs.

The tradition started in 1950. India also confers the honorary rank of "General of Indian Army" to the Nepal Army Chief.

Gen Pande, who took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on April 30 after Gen MM Naravane retired from service, will call on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday, apart from meeting with the senior military and civilian leaders of the Himalayan nation.

The issue of induction of Gorkhas from Nepal into the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme is also likely to figure in Gen Pande's talks in Kathmandu, which reportedly conveyed to New Delhi that the recruitment under the new scheme does not conform to existing provisions for it.

Gen. Pande will leave Kathmandu for New Delhi on September 8.

Nepali Army believes the exchange of such high-level visits and continuation of tradition helps in strengthening relations between the two militaries and the two countries," said a press release issued by Nepal Army on Sunday.

Archana Pande, the chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association of the Indian army, is accompanying Gen Pande.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

