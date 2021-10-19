Last Updated:

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane Visits J&K; Reviews Security Situation Along LoC

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday is reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid his two-day visit to the Union Territory.

Shloak Prabhu

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid his two-day visit to the Union Territory. This comes amid increased terrorist attacks and targeted killings in the valley. In addition, General MM Naravane's visit also gains significance as forces have stepped up their ante against terrorists in Poonch where anti-terrorist operations are underway. 

According to sources, the Army Chief will visit Jammu where he will be briefed by top commanders including General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar. As of now, COAS General MM Naravane is reviewing the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri Sector. Moreover, General Naravane is being briefed by the commanders on the ground. 

These developments come amid increased attacks after the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Security forces are concerned over the threats emanating from the Pakistani side, mainly due to reports that Pakistan is trying to push in more terrorists. 

Indian Army soldiers martyred in J&K 

In recent days, a total of nine Indian Army bravehearts have been martyred during the anti-terror operations in Poonch district. In the last two days, four bodies- Riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh- of Army personnel were recovered from a forest in Poonch. The four were missing since a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday. In the gun battle that ensued, a JCO and four jawans were martyred. In addition, targeted killings of civilians by terrorists have also increased. The incidents have taken place in broad daylight. Moreover, on October 9, two on-duty Jammu & Kashmir police officials sustained injuries amid rounds of firing and attacks by terrorists.  

