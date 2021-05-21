Last Updated:

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane Visits Northeast; Reviews Operational Readiness

General Naravane reviewed the Army's preparedness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and the security situation in the hinterland of Northeast.

Indian Army chief

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday had arrived at Dimapur in Nagaland on a two-day visit to review the army's operational readiness. General Naravane reviewed the Indian Army's preparedness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and the overall security situation in the hinterland of the North East. 

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane reviews operational readiness

On his arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, Chief of Army Staff, MM Naravane was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding the Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the current situation and operational preparedness along the Northern Borders. Additionally, the Army Chief has also complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and urged them to remain alert while keeping a watch on the activities along the LAC. Naravane is scheduled to return to Delhi on Friday. 

Indian Army keeping eye on Chinese drill near Ladakh region: COAS MM Naravane

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane had informed that the Indian Army is keeping a constant eye on activities by the Chinese military including a drill it is conducting in its training areas near Ladakh region. However, he said that there were no "violations" by either side since the implementation of the disengagement in Pangong lake areas. In addition, he also expressed hope that both sides will be able to make forward movement in resolving issues in other areas. He also acknowledged that though disengagement has been cordial so far, the Army is maintaining an effective vigil to deal with any eventualities along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. 

"We have seen movements in training areas. It is an annual exercise. They come for training. We also go to training areas. We have been keeping a constant eye on it. We have forces along the LAC and they are adequate to deal with any action or activity," General Naravane informed during his interaction with a TV channel. 

(With PTI inputs)

