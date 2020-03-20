Indian Army Chief General Naravane Reviews COVID-19 Preparations In J&K

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday reviewed the preparations of the force to tackle Coronavirus spread in Jammu-Kashmir. The first case of Coronavirus in the Indian Army was reported in a Ladakh Scout regiment soldier.

The Indian Army also released a new advisory for the Jawans. According to the which, the Army Headquarters has decided to reduce attendance in offices with effect from March 23, except personnel engaged in essential/emergency services directly involved in taking measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Indian Army releases Fresh Advisory

Following are the key points of the Indian Army's new advisory with enhanced measures:

Awareness Campaigns are being run on precautions to be taken within the Army and also for communities in near vicinity to Army establishments.

Conferences/Seminars All conferences and seminars postponed till 15 April 2020.

Temporary Duty of all ranks rescheduled/canceled till 15 April 2020.

Leave of personnel already on leave to be extended till 15 April 2020 at the discretion of Competent Authority.

Courses – All service personnel (less Army Medical Corps) attending courses terminating before 15 April 2020 to be retained at respective training institutions for which additional training program to be issued.

Foreign Assignments - NO move of officers to/from country of foreign assignment whether on leave or completion of tenure till 15 April 2020.

All Annual Medical Examination(AME)/ Periodic Medical Examination (PME) postponed till 15 April 2020.

Entry to CSD to be regulated and crowding/bunching to be avoided.

Posting of all personnel to be deferred.

The Army also appealed to Veterans and Civilians living within and in the vicinity of Army Cantonments/Stations to adhere to Social Distancing norms and to support additional/enhanced measures instituted to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier on March 18, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reviewed the Indian Army wellness centre at Jaisalmer for Coronavirus patients during his two-day visit. According to an official statement, the Army Chief also visited border areas and reviewed the operational readiness of the Army along the western border. He was accompanied by Southern Command chief Lt General CP Mohanty.

In his statement, the Indian Army Chief said, "The wellness centre has been established to ensure that the quarantined people leave the place in a healthy condition. The Army Chief lauded the efforts put in by the Southern Command and specifically the Konark Corps for helping the civil administration in taking care of the evacuated Indian nationals."

