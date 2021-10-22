Indian Army's Chief of Army Staff, Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and stated that the country's Western front continues to remain unstable. At a defence conclave, General Naravane also said that Islamabad is 'fishing in troubled waters in Afghanistan' which will have dire consequences. In addition, without naming Pakistan, General Naravane referred to the infiltration bids and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have increased in the last two months due to India's 'Western neighbour'.

"I think their western front is equally if not more unstable. I think it is going to come and bite them, whatever they have been fishing in the troubled waters. It is going to bite them and they will realise how it hurts," he said.

With regards to Afghanistan, General MM Naravane has warned that terrorism will spill over into J&K through Pakistan-based terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), especially due to Taliban. However, Naravane has asserted that India will continue to protect its territorial integrity.

"We are always ready to protect our territorial integrity and its not only during summer months or campaigning season or during winters. We are ever ready 24/7 to take on whatever is thrown at us. We are always ready to man our borders and protect territorial integrity and sovereignty," said General MM Naravane

Indian Army chief visit Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier this week, General MM Naravane visited the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where a massive operation to track down terrorists hiding in forest areas of Mendhar, Surankote and Thanamandi has been going on since October 11. During his two-day visit, he reviewed the situation in the Union Territory. Naravane's visit also came amid a spate of targeted civilian killings by Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations. In addition, nine Indian Army soldiers were martyred during the anti-terror operations in Poonch district.

With PTI inputs