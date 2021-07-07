Indian Army Chief Meets British Army Top Brass To Discuss Joint Military Cooperation

Gen M M Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, met with General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the Chief of General Staff of the British Army, on Tuesday, July 7, to discuss issues of cooperative military cooperation. He also discussed security problems and prospects in the region with members of the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, according to the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI).

Army chief discusses joint military cooperation with British Army's top brass

On July 5, General Naravane landed in the United Kingdom for a two-day visit. "General MM Naravane #COAS called on General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of General Staff, #BritishArmy and discussed issues of joint military cooperation," ADG PI shared some photos from the meeting along with Twitter.

On Monday, Gen Naravane met with UK Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter and discussed bilateral defence cooperation. As part of his reception by the British Army, Gen Naravane observed the Grenadier Guards' Guard of Honour on Horse Guards' Parade Square. Gen Naravane will also meet with Ben Wallace, the UK Secretary of State for Defence.

Gen Naravane will meet with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Staff of the Italian Army on Wednesday and Thursday during the second leg of his Europe tour.

In a statement issued before the visit, the Indian Army stated, "Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchignola, Rome."

Gen Naravane Honoured by UK Army

The British Army bestowed high honours to Gen Naravane. As part of the UK Army's welcome, he was inspected by a Guard of Honour provided by the Grenadier Guards on Horse Guards' Parade Square. Later he visited to British Army units, during which he will discuss matters of mutual interest.

General MM Naravane is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and Italy, and his visit has the potential to strengthen the Indian Army's diplomatic connections with both countries. The Army Chief's visit will focus on discussing ways to improve defence cooperation between the two countries and deepen their relationship.

(with inputs from PTI)

