Indian Army Chief MM Naravane Concludes Jammu & Kashmir Visit Amid Targeted Killings

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday concluded his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir after he reviewed the situation in the Union Territory. This took place amid a rising number of targeted killings in the valley and after nine Indian Army soldiers were martyred during the anti-terror operations in Poonch district.

Nine Indian Army soldiers martyred in J&K

A total of nine Indian Army bravehearts were martyred during the anti-terror operations in Poonch district in the last few days. In the last two days, bodies of Army personnel named Riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Sing were recovered from a forest in Poonch. The four officers were missing since a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday.

In the gun battle that ensued, a JCO and four jawans were martyred. In addition, targeted killings of civilians by terrorists have increased as well. The incidents have taken place in broad daylight. Moreover, on October 9, two on-duty Jammu & Kashmir police officials sustained injuries amid rounds of firing and attacks by terrorists.

Targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir

A total of eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations over several weeks. Recently, two labourers from Bihar named Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev were shot dead in Kulgam on Saturday. Earlier, a hawker from Bihar named Arbind Kumar Sah and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh named Sagir Ahmad were also killed.

Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents. The targeted killings started with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, two teachers -- Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur -- and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo.